Kuwaiti airline to launch direct flights to Tajikistan's capital

By Trend

Jazeera Airways, a low-cost carrier based in Kuwait, will launch direct flights to Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe, Trend reports with reference to Zawya.com.

The first flights from Kuwait City to Dushanbe International Airport will take off on December 29, 2022 and from there on will be operated twice a week - on Thursdays and Saturdays.

CEO of Kuwaiti company Rohit Ramachandran noted that Jazeera today flies to many CIS countries, operating underserved routes from the Middle East that cater to a latent demand for religious tourism and simulates new demand from tourists who want to explore culturally-rich countries that are a few hours away.

Jazeera Airways operates commercial and cargo flights to 54 popular destinations across the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa and Europe comprising high-demand business, leisure, religious and weekend destinations.