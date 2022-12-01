Iranian currency rates for December 1

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 1, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to November 30.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,345 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on December 1
Iranian rial on November 30
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
50,218
50,376
1 Swiss franc
CHF
44,260
44,175
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,955
3,979
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,224
4,202
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,828
5,849
1 Indian rupee
INR
516
515
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,486
136,538
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
18,693
18,701
100 Japanese yens
JPY
30,147
30,372
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,382
5,378
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,091
109,233
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,019
30,803
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,171
26,035
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,477
2,471
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,255
2,254
1 Russian ruble
RUB
686
690
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,879
2,876
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,203
28,104
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,702
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,692
30,563
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
41,096
41,063
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,141
1,143
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
20
20
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,221
32,149
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,589
8,592
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,926
5,868
100 Thai baths
THB
119,074
118,468
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,382
9,322
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
31,907
31,647
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,238
59,238
1 euro
EUR
43,345
43,490
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,957
8,970
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,472
15,472
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,676
2,671
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
476
473
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,733
16,701
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,671
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
74,321
74,220
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,177
4,173
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,020
12,020
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 299,982 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,671 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 289,232 rials, and the price of $1 is 280,255 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 360,000-363,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 373,000-376,000 rials.