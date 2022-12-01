Beechcraft B55 light aircraft crashes in Armenia

By Trend

The Beechcraft Baron B55 light plane crashed in the Jraber village of Armenia's Kotayk Province, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia said, Trend reports citing Armenian media.

According to the ministry, two bodies were found at the crash site.

"On December 1, at 14:20, the National Crisis Management Center received information that near the village Jraber in Kotayk Province, Beechcraft Baron B55 crashed and caught fire. Two fire and rescue teams of the regional emergency rescue department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, three rescue squads of the special purpose center for emergency rescue operations of the traffic police patrol service, and the duty group of the medical support department were dispatched to the scene. Two charred bodies were found on the site, and the fire was extinguished," the statement said.