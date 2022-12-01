Turkiye's Erdogan hails economic growth & predicts positive results in 2023

By Nur Banu Aras

Turkiye's economy grew by 3.9 percent in the third quarter of the year, thus, showing nine-quarter-long growth in a row, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a meeting of the ruling party's provincial chairmen.

“Hopefully, we will make a good start to 2023 by closing 2022 at a record level compared to the world. We will build Turkiye's future, just as we did in its past. We will build Turkiye's future as we did yesterday," he said.

Erdogan brought up the growth numbers in his speech to the extended meeting of the provincial chairmen of the ruling party at the party's headquarters. He went on to add that they are preparing Turkiye for a peaceful and prosperous future by tackling each problem of the country and every expectation of the nation today as in the past 20 years.

“We are getting closer,” Erdogan said.

Expressing that in addition to the benefits they have achieved for Turkiye internationally, Erdogan said that they have also brought large and small investments to the cities.

"First, we can say that there are four main topics: economy, diplomacy, the fight against terror, and the refugee problem... We have achieved the four main topics, we are succeeding in and we will do so,” he added.

Reminding that the third quarter growth of this year was announced as 3.9 percent, and the second quarter growth was revised upwards as 7.7 percent, Erdogan said that “at a time when the global recession concerns are increasing, it is very valuable for Turkiye to continue its growth. Hopefully, we will make a good start to 2023 by closing 2022 at a record level compared to the world”.

“I hope we will spend every day and every month of 2023 to the fullest. This is why we say that we have delivered our country's centuries-old thirst for services in 20 years. That's why we will build Turkiye's future as we did yesterday. That is why we say that the only solution to the problems, triggered by the global and regional crises is the People's Alliance, the AK Party. That's why we don't stop, we say keep going. That's why we say, `the cure for my trouble is clear/not tomorrow, right now/let the sun of Turkiye’s century rise."

“Our nation will never surrender this country to a mentality that says, 'let the People's Alliance fail in the election, let the AK Party lose power, let Erdogan lose power, and then come what may'. Any of our citizens, who think about the future of themselves and their children do not respect them, they just laugh and pass away. As a matter of fact, even the arrogance they display by dreaming of power and using the powers they have seized from the sidelines is enough to unmask the CHP and its company. Hopefully, with the effort we will show together until the election day, we will completely unmask them and reveal the dirty ambitions, hypocrisy, and insidious calculations together," President Erdogan said.

Referring to a draft constitutional text announced by the alliance of six, Erdogan stressed: “Did they publicly say in the parliament that they would not appreciate us even if we did the best, most beautiful, and most wonderful job in the world? They did. They are that incompetent. Those who openly say they have only one job to do is to explain the draft text of the constitutional amendment proposal. By pulling them out of the well with the old Turkiye rope, they made a monstrous offer, which watches over the party under the control of the terrorist organization and spreads smiles to those around the table.”

Criticizing the opposition, Erdogan said, "The only concrete reality ahead is our Turkish century, and what they call is 'old Turkiye'. The only truth is that we are committed to leading our country to regional and global leadership, while they are committed to an unmanageable Turkiye. We don't even want to think about what kind of disaster a mind that prepares a constitution for the needs of the alliance partners, not the nation, comes to power, God forbid. As a matter of fact, their concern is not to run the country, but to establish a shell company that will distribute the state's resources among themselves. This is what they think. We will not let you establish a front company," he said.

Regarding the Duzce earthquake, President Erdogan said the following.

“I would like to announce that we have declared Duzce, which was shaken by an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 last week, as a disaster area affecting general life. Thus, we will be able to carry out our post-disaster recovery and recovery efforts more quickly and effectively. Once again, I say, ‘May my Lord protect our country and nation from all kinds of disasters".

“The proposal text, which was put forward after all these discussions, confirms that the CHP and its tablemates have no dreams, no visions, no preparations for the future of the country and the nation. He will now make a statement on the third of the month. Mr. Kemal, we are in Sanliurfa on the third, and we will make our statement from there. While you make your statement, follow us while you find the opportunity. Let's see how the sound comes from Sanliurfa. Does it sound like yours or not?” Erdogan said, referring to the statement to be made by CHP Chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu on December 3.