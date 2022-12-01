Turkiye delivers 11th upgraded jet to Air Force Command

By News Center

The 11th C-130 jet has been upgraded and delivered to the Air Force Command as part of the Erciyes Project carried out by the Presidency of Defense Industries.

Under the statement of the Presidency of Defense Industries, within the scope of the modernization of a total of 19 C130 aircraft, 13 of which are E and six are B classes and continue to be used effectively in operational and logistics missions of the Air Force Command, the modernization of 11 jets has been completed.

Within the scope of the Erciyes Project, the Turkish Aerospace Industry (TUSAS) is engaged in the modernization of “Avionic System Integration” consisting of 118 devices belonging to 23 systems, “Flight Management System” (FMS) integration, “Link-16” integration, and “Ground Mission Planning Unit”, which undertakes the task of navigation officer.

In the Certification Board, which was held in seven panels in total with the participation of the Presidency of Defense Industries, Air Force Command representatives, and panel experts, 1,056 certification requirements and 1,059 qualification requirements were examined and compliance with international standards (FAR-25) was achieved. Following the 11th aircraft, the remaining aircraft are planned to be delivered to the Air Force Command by completing their modernization activities in 2023 and 2024.

"We are adding new capabilities and modernizing our C-130 aircraft in the Air Force Command fleet of jets by breaking new ground within the scope of the Erciyes Project. As part of the project, we have delivered the 11th aircraft," Defense Industry President Ismail Demir said in a tweet.