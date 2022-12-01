Électricité de France, Kazakhstan eye co-op in atomic, renewable energy

By Trend

Électricité de France (EDF), a French multinational electric utility company, plans to cooperate with Kazakhstan in atomic energy, specifically, in the introduction of advanced technologies in this field, Trend reports, citing the press office of the President of Kazakhstan.

The issue was discussed at the meeting between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, and Luc Rémont, CEO of EDF, which took place within the framework of Tokayev's official visit to France.

According to the president, Kazakhstani specialists are actively studying the expertise of the leading companies in the field of atomic energy.

The sides also discussed the opportunities in the renewable energy sector.