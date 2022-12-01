TODAY.AZ / World news

3 killed in landmine blasts in Yemen

30 November 2022 [22:56] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Landmine explosions killed two children and a man in Yemen on Tuesday, Yemen's state TV reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The two children were killed in a landmine blast while herding sheep in the Rahabah district in the southern central province of Marib, local authorities was cited by Yemen TV as saying, adding a third child was wounded in the blast.

In a separate incident, a man was killed in a landmine explosion while travelling in the Tuhayat district in the southern part of the western Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. Another man was wounded in the explosion.

