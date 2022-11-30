Türkiye's Akar thanks Gant for his efforts to mend bilateral fences

By Trend

Israeli Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz's efforts to normalize the bilateral relations were acknowledged by his counterpart Hulusi Akar, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, Gantz called Akar to pay his respects just as his tenure as Israeli defense minister comes to an end.

According to a statement from the ministry, in the phone call, Akar emphasized the significance of building bilateral relations based on shared interests and sensibilities.

He also wished Gantz health, happiness and success in his new political career and praised him for his commitment to bilateral ties.