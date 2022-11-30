TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for November 30

30 November 2022 [19:54] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to November 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,490 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on November 30

Iranian rial on November 29

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,376

50,567

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,175

44,386

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,979

4,004

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,202

4,211

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,849

5,866

1 Indian rupee

INR

515

515

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,538

136,567

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,701

18,714

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,372

30,290

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,378

5,373

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,108

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,803

31,268

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,035

26,053

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,471

2,455

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,254

2,255

1 Russian ruble

RUB

690

686

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,876

2,877

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,104

28,111

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,563

30,518

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,063

40,930

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,143

1,140

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,149

32,143

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,592

8,589

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,868

5,826

100 Thai baths

THB

118,468

117,454

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,322

9,366

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,647

31,423

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

43,490

43,621

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,970

8,972

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,472

15,501

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,671

2,669

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

473

472

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,701

16,728

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,671

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,220

74,149

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,173

4,175

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,020

11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 300,980 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,667 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 289,940 rials, and the price of $1 is 280,005 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 356,000-359,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 369,000-372,000 rials.

