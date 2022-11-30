Iranian currency rates for November 30

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to November 29.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,490 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on November 30
Iranian rial on November 29
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
50,376
50,567
1 Swiss franc
CHF
44,175
44,386
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,979
4,004
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,202
4,211
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,849
5,866
1 Indian rupee
INR
515
515
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,538
136,567
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
18,701
18,714
100 Japanese yens
JPY
30,372
30,290
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,378
5,373
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,233
109,108
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,803
31,268
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,035
26,053
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,471
2,455
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,254
2,255
1 Russian ruble
RUB
690
686
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,876
2,877
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,104
28,111
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,702
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,563
30,518
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
41,063
40,930
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,143
1,140
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
20
20
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,149
32,143
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,592
8,589
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,868
5,826
100 Thai baths
THB
118,468
117,454
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,322
9,366
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
31,647
31,423
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,238
59,239
1 euro
EUR
43,490
43,621
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,970
8,972
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,472
15,501
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,671
2,669
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
473
472
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,701
16,728
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,671
24,671
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
74,220
74,149
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,173
4,175
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,020
11,987
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 300,980 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,667 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 289,940 rials, and the price of $1 is 280,005 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 356,000-359,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 369,000-372,000 rials.