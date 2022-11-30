  • 30 November 2022 [09:24]
    Meta Ireland fined 265 mln euros for data breach: DPC
  • 30 November 2022 [08:13]
    German government defends plan to ease citizenship rules
  • 29 November 2022 [23:14]
    Argentina announces 1st monkeypox death
  • 29 November 2022 [22:56]
    Chinese mainland reports 3,561 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
  • 29 November 2022 [22:19]
    Twitter about to publish evidence of online freedom of speech suppression — Musk
  • 29 November 2022 [21:43]
    Iranian currency rates for November 29
  • 29 November 2022 [21:15]
    Iran discloses number of people dead in protests
  • 29 November 2022 [09:15]
    Chinese top diplomat calls for strengthening cooperation within SCO and BRICS
  • 29 November 2022 [08:17]
    Canada to discuss its new strategy in Indo-Pacific region with NATO

