TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for November 28

28 November 2022 [20:52] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 15 have decreased in price, compared to November 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,657 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on November 28

Iranian rial on November 27

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,795

50,783

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,427

44,393

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,027

4,027

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,250

4,250

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,872

5,872

1 Indian rupee

INR

515

515

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,101

136,139

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,762

18,765

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,204

30,198

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,376

5,376

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,064

109,065

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,404

31,386

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,240

26,244

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,458

2,460

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,258

2,260

1 Russian ruble

RUB

695

692

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,354

28,357

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,531

30,536

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,574

40,703

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,145

1,145

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,116

32,120

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,623

8,619

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,867

5,862

100 Thai baths

THB

117,523

117,524

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,380

9,380

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,459

31,463

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

43,657

43,725

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,026

9,028

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,506

15,505

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,680

2,679

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

472

474

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,705

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,051

74,050

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,182

4,182

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 302,142 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,674 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 290,792 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,755 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 357,000-360,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 371,000-374,000 rials.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/228614.html

Print version

Views: 148

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also