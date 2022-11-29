Iranian currency rates for November 28

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 15 have decreased in price, compared to November 27.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,657 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on November 28
Iranian rial on November 27
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
50,795
50,783
1 Swiss franc
CHF
44,427
44,393
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,027
4,027
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,250
4,250
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,872
5,872
1 Indian rupee
INR
515
515
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,101
136,139
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
18,762
18,765
100 Japanese yens
JPY
30,204
30,198
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,376
5,376
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,064
109,065
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,404
31,386
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,240
26,244
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,458
2,460
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,258
2,260
1 Russian ruble
RUB
695
692
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,354
28,357
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,704
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,531
30,536
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
40,574
40,703
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,145
1,145
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,116
32,120
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,623
8,619
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,867
5,862
100 Thai baths
THB
117,523
117,524
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,380
9,380
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
31,459
31,463
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
43,657
43,725
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,026
9,028
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,506
15,505
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,680
2,679
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
472
474
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,634
16,634
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,706
24,705
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
74,051
74,050
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,182
4,182
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,023
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 302,142 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,674 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 290,792 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,755 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 357,000-360,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 371,000-374,000 rials.