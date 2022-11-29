Iranian currency rates for November 28

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 15 have decreased in price, compared to November 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,657 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 28 Iranian rial on November 27 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,795 50,783 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,427 44,393 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,027 4,027 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,250 4,250 1 Danish krone DKK 5,872 5,872 1 Indian rupee INR 515 515 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,101 136,139 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,762 18,765 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,204 30,198 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,376 5,376 1 Omani rial OMR 109,064 109,065 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,404 31,386 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,240 26,244 1 South African rand ZAR 2,458 2,460 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,258 2,260 1 Russian ruble RUB 695 692 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,354 28,357 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,531 30,536 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,574 40,703 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,145 1,145 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,116 32,120 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,623 8,619 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,867 5,862 100 Thai baths THB 117,523 117,524 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,380 9,380 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,459 31,463 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 43,657 43,725 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,026 9,028 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,506 15,505 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,680 2,679 1 Afghan afghani AFN 472 474 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,705 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,051 74,050 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,182 4,182 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 302,142 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,674 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 290,792 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,755 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 357,000-360,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 371,000-374,000 rials.