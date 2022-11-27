EU has no plans to ban Russian oil supplies

By Trend

The EU has no plans to impose a ban on Russian oil supplies, official representative of the European Commission Eric Mamer said, Trend reports citing Euronews.

"We have taken measures regarding oil transported to the European Union via pipelines, with a number of very limited exceptions. Brussels does not and did not have plans to impose a ban on the import of Russian oil," he said during a briefing.

He noted that discussions are now ongoing on the proposal to introduce a ceiling on prices for Russian oil.

Most EU countries agree to set the price at $65-70 per barrel. But so far no final decision has been made on this issue.