Saudi, Iraqi energy ministers meet, review oil markets

By Trend

The energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iraq met on Thursday and stressed the importance of adhering to OPEC+ output cuts that last until the end of 2023, the Saudi energy ministry said in a statement on Friday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Iraq's energy minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani met Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on a visit to the kingdom which began on Wednesday.

The two sides also pointed to, "the ability to take further measures, if required, to achieve balance and stability in the market," according to the statement.