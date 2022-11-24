Turkiye inaugurates Yusufeli dam to secure reliable power supply for 2.5 million people

By News Center

Turkiye's Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirisci inspected the Yusufeli Dam and HEPP, the construction of which has been completed, and the process of water intaking commenced after it was commissioned by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on November 22.

"It means meeting the electricity needs of Antalya with a population of 2.5 million with the status of Turkiye's fifth largest city so that the electricity produced can be imagined more easily," Kirisci said.

Speaking ahead of the inauguration, the minister said they will witness history in Yusufeli, adding that the dam is the world's 5th largest in its category. Emphasizing that the dam will benefit the nation and the country, Kirisci said, “May the electricity generated here make our country abundant. Let our country increase its output, we need electricity for our industry, for our own needs in houses, just as our people need food after agricultural production. These dams are meaningful and important for us for electricity generation," he said.

Kirisci added that a total of TRY34 billion was spent here.

“Yusufeli Dam has an installed power of 558 megawatts and an electricity generation capacity of 1.9 billion kW hours. This facility meets 2 percent of Turkiye's hydroelectric capacity. It is very meaningful and important that a single dam meets 2 percent of our power. It means meeting the electricity needs of Antalya with a population of 2.5 million with the status of Turkiye's fifth largest city so that the electricity produced here can be imagined more easily," he concluded.