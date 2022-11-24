Magnitude 5.9 earthquake rattles northwestern Turkiye, injuring 68

By News Center

“Earthquake, centered in Golyaka district of Duzce province, struck at 0408 a.m.”, says disaster management authority.

A strong earthquake jolted Turkiye’s northwestern Duzce province early Wednesday, leaving 68 people injured, including one in critical condition, according to the Turkish health minister.

"We have a total of 68 injured. Twenty-six of the injured are being followed up by hospitalization. Other than our seriously injured, the general condition of our citizens is good, they do not have any serious problems," Fahrettin Koca told reporters in the capital Ankara.

He said a 28-year-old Afghan national suffered a cerebral hemorrhage after falling from the first floor during the earthquake, and he is currently connected to a respirator in serious condition.

During the earthquake, Sevim Cengel, a resident of Duzce's Cay neighborhood, passed out. Despite doctors' efforts, Cengel, who was brought to the hospital and found to have had a heart attack, could not be saved.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who arrived in Duzce immediately after the tremor, said there are no fatalities.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said a 5.9 magnitude earthquake centered in the Golyaka district struck Duzce at 0408 a.m. (0108 gmt). The quake occurred at a depth of 6.81 kilometers (4.2 miles).

It was also felt in Istanbul and other provinces, including northwestern Bolu, Sakarya, Kocaeli, Bursa, Bilecik, and western Izmir and Kutahya provinces, as well as the capital Ankara.

Following the quake, 101 aftershocks were recorded. Power cuts are being imposed in the region as a precautionary measure, AFAD said.

Duzce Governor Cevdet Atay announced that schools will be closed on Wednesday due to the earthquake.

In 1999, Duzce was hit by a powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake that lasted 30 seconds, killing 710 people and injuring 2,679.