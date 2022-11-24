Biden to discuss with family whether to run in next presidential elections — White House

By Trend

US President Joe Biden will decide whether to run in the 2024 presidential elections after discussing it with his family, but he intends to run as of now, White House Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The president has said many times <...> that he intends to run, he plans to run," she said at a news conference in response to a question on the subject. "He’s going to have a private conversation with his family. I’m certainly not going to lay out what that conversation could look like."

"That is the president’s, clearly, prerogative to have that conversation with his family, to make that decision," the spokeswoman continued. "Not going to dive too much into this because it’s an upcoming election. The president intends to run and I’ll leave it there."

Biden said earlier that he planned to run for reelection in 2024 but would make a final decision early next year. According to the president, he was hoping to discuss the issue with first lady Jill Biden between Thanksgiving Day and Christmas (between November 24 and December 25).