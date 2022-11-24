Kazakhstan shares number of women leading small and micro businesses

By Trend

In Kazakhstan, more than 50 percent of small and micro business entities are led by women and this number increases every year, said Executive Director of the Sustainable Development and Women's Entrepreneurship Support Fund Dinara Allabergen at the 5th forum, "New opportunities: 'Green Light' to Women Entrepreneurs," Trend reports.

"The experience illustrates that women are able to turn even their hobbies into income sources and start earning and contributing to the family budget. But unfortunately, there is a lack of basic knowledge, motivation, and support in order to start their own business," said Allabergen.

"For this purpose, centers for women's entrepreneurship development are created, where specialized training on the identified needs of women is arranged. This project aims at stimulating the economic activity of women as well as the sustainable development of women's entrepreneurship," she added.

According to her, the development centers in the regions are designed to become a united platform for instilling the necessary skills and providing practical assistance in the field of women's entrepreneurship.

"Today, more than 7,335 women have passed the stages of consulting and identifying their needs in six months. The number of services provided is 21,500, including for women from the socially vulnerable segments of the population (30 percent). In terms of the applicant's age, we see increased activity among women aged 30 to 49 years and young girls from 17 to 29 years," she said.

The executive director noted that the largest number of consulting services are aimed at identifying the problems and needs of women to provide further support, training (45 percent), advice for choosing the necessary training (23 percent), necessary equipment (4 percent), business management (15 percent), and training in social entrepreneurship and cooperation (13 percent).