TODAY.AZ / World news

Kazakh presidential election results: Tokayev wins by getting 81.31% of the vote

22 November 2022 [22:45] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Kazakhstan’s incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won Sunday’s presidential election gaining 81.31% of the vote, Central Election Commission Chairman Nurlan Abdirov announced at a briefing on Tuesday, citing the final results of the vote, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received 6,456,392 votes, or 81.31%," he specified.

Voter turnout stood at 69.44%.

The Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party’s candidate Jiguli Dairabaev came second with 3.42% of the vote. As many as 5.8% of voters chose the "against everyone" option.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/228355.html

Print version

Views: 205

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also