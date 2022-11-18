President of Uzbekistan to pay official visit to France

By Trend

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay an official visit to France on November 21-22 this year, Trend reports via the press service of the head of state.

The program of the visit provides for holding high-level bilateral negotiations in Paris, meetings in the National Assembly - the lower house of the French Parliament, as well as business events with the participation of heads of leading French companies and banks.

The agenda includes issues of further development of a constructive political dialogue, expansion of multifaceted cooperation, primarily the implementation of investment projects in various sectors of the economy, and the continuation of an active humanitarian and educational exchange.

As a result, it is planned to adopt more than 10 important bilateral documents, as well as a package of investment agreements and trade contracts.

During the days of the visit, unique exhibitions of the richest cultural and historical heritage of Uzbekistan will be opened in the French capital in the Louvre Museum and the Arab World Institute.

In addition, these days a business forum is being held in Paris, organized with the support of the MEDEF (French Movement of Entrepreneurs).