Türkiye calls on allies, friends to support terror fight

By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has once again called on the allies and friendly countries to lend sincere support to Türkiye’s fight against terrorism following the recent deadly attack that killed six Turkish civilians in downtown Istanbul, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

“I want to emphasize that there is no room for any sort of terror in the future of our country and our region. We will continue to firmly implement our strategy of eliminating the terrorist threat at its source,” President Erdogan said at a press conference in Bali as the G20 Summit ended on Nov. 16.

“We expect the sincere support of all our friends and allies for Türkiye’s righteous struggle.”

Erdogan recalled that six civilians, including children, were killed and dozens were injured in a bomb attack in Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul on Sunday, showing once again the “ugly face of terror.”

On a question, the president noted that the investigation over the attack is still going on, saying “The world must know that we are determined to do whatever is necessary in the light of the results of the investigation.”

On another question, Erdogan thanked the world leaders who expressed condolences after the incident, saying “Everybody should know that the situation has returned to normal in Istanbul and in the country following this incident on Istiklal Avenue. We are a country that has been fighting terrorism for 40 years. We are a country that has successfully fought against terrorism.”

Citing the PKK and its Syrian arm, the PYD/YPG as the perpetrator of the attack, Erdo?an said the separatist terror body resorted to a terror attack against civilians after it has been cornered by the Turkish military in Syria and Iraq.

Erdo?an did not name the United States but urged the countries that provide support to the YPG in the pretext of fighting the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). “Those who support the terrorist organization under the pretext of fighting DAESH are also accomplices in every drop of bloodshed,” he said. He reiterated Türkiye’s determination in eliminating all the terrorists no matter who they hide behind.

Ankara has long been accusing Washington of arming and providing political support to the YPG in northern Syria as the former uses the terror organization to fight another terrorist body, the ISIL. The Turkish police informed that the perpetrator of the Istanbul attack had been instructed by the PKK/PYD’s headquarters in Kobane and infiltrated into Türkiye via Afrin in northern Syria.

Erdogan and U.S. President Joe Biden met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit where the latter offered his condolences for the victims of the attack.

On a question on provocative statements and moves from Greece in the Aegean and Mediterranean, Erdogan urged Athens to know its limits and stop provocations. “I will not retreat from my earlier statement that ‘We may suddenly come one night,’” Erdo?an said, the Greek efforts to arm the islands with the demilitarized status are futile.

“That won’t bring advantage to you. There is Türkiye. That’s why you should know your place. If they scrutinize history, they will perfectly see this there. Planes, arms etc. will not help. Because it is a matter of courage,” he said.

On a question about ongoing talks between Türkiye and the U.S. for the procurement of F-16 jetfighters, Erdogan repeated that Biden expressed positive news from Washington.

“Talks are going positively. No need for details. I felt this positive environment in my talks with Mr. Biden,” he stated.

Türkiye has demanded 40 new F-16s and 79 modernization kits for its fleets in order to strengthen its air force.