World leaders denounce terror act in Turkiye, sympathize with government & people

By News Center

The world sided with Turkiye against terrorism. State leaders, foreign ministries, UN, NATO, and EU issued condolence messages to declare cooperation against terrorism.

World leaders issued messages of condolence to condemn the explosion in Beyoglu. Messages poured in from NATO, EU, Russia, Germany, Greece, France, Poland, England, Switzerland, Latvia, Hungary, Romania, Sweden, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Tunisia, Yemen, Iran, the UAE, African and Balkan countries.

Leaders and politicians from the Balkans, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Slovenia, North Macedonia, Albania, and Kosovo shared their grieves over the victims of the explosion. Bosnia and Herzegovina Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic, Albanian President Bajram Begaj, and Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani said "We stand by the people of Turkiye".

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, Burundi Foreign Minister Albert Shingiro, Panama Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney Mencomo, Portuguese Foreign Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho, Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu, Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, Slovak Foreign Minister Rastislav Kacer, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics, Albanian Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Olta Xhaçka, Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turkovic, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani, Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström, Argentinian Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian conveyed their condolence messages on their social media accounts.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said: “When I heard the news of the explosion, I was shocked. On behalf of the federal government, I would like to express my condolences."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadir Japarov also shared messages of condolence. Leaders of African nations also expressed their condolences. Senegalese President Macky Sall, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, and Somalian President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud also condemned the attack.

UAE Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a condolence telegram to President Erdogan. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani said, "we express our message of condolence and solidarity to the brotherly Turkish people for the brutal act of terrorism in which civilians lost their lives in Istanbul".

Archbishop of Constantinople and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople issued a message of condolence for those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack in Beyoglu.

In the statement, a message of solidarity was issued while expressing condolences for those who lost their lives. In the message shared with Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya, the following expressions were used:

“Dear Governor, we would like to express our deep sadness at the brutal terrorist attack in Taksim. As the ancient tradition of our church, we always pray for the survival of the state, the unity, peace, and well-being of the people in our rituals. We ask the Almighty God, who is the ruler of all, to protect our country and people who have suffered from terrorism.”

Azerbaijani officials expressed their condolences to the Turkish authorities for those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack in Istanbul.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated that they were deeply shaken by the news that many people lost their lives and were injured as a result of the treacherous explosion.

Aliyev's wife, Mehriban Aliyeva, sent a message of condolence to President Erdogan's wife, Emine Erdogan. In her message, Aliyeva said, "I share your pain, offer my deepest condolences to you, the families and relatives of the victims, the brotherly people of Turkiye, and wish the injured a recovery."

President of Kazakhstan Kasim Jomart Tokayev also sent a message of condolence to President Erdogan. Tokayev said, "I sincerely share the pain of the brotherly Turkish people at such a difficult time, and convey my condolences to you and the families who lost their loved ones, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and myself."

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev sent a message of condolence to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding the terrorist attack in Istanbul. In a written statement, the Tunisian Presidency said, "May Allah protect the brotherly Turkish people."

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his message of condolence to President Erdogan regarding the explosion in Istanbul, stated that they are ready to cooperate with Turkiye against terrorism. According to the Kremlin statement, in his message, Putin offered his condolences for the tragic terrorist attack that took place in Istanbul. Emphasizing his support for the families and relatives of the victims, Putin said, “we also wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We reaffirm our readiness to cooperate as closely as possible with our Turkish partners in combating all forms and forms of terrorism.”

French President Emmanuel Macron shared a message of condolence in Turkish for those who lost their lives after the bomb attack in Istanbul's Beyoglu district. Macron shared the following statements on his social media account:

“On this very meaningful day for our nation, just as we commemorate those who lost their lives on November 13, 2015, the Turkish people were attacked from their hearts, from Istanbul. Our message to the Turkish people: We share your pain. Sorry for your loss. We are with you in the fight against terrorism.”

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne also said, "We share the shock and pain of the Turkish people who were attacked.”

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou shared on her social media account:

“We are in shock at the loss of life due to the terrible explosion that took place in Istanbul. On behalf of the Greek people and myself, I offer my deepest condolences to the grieving families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also stated in his condolence message that he wished a speedy recovery to the injured, and expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, President Erdogan, and the Turkish people.

“Greece absolutely condemns all forms of terrorism,” Mitsotakis said. In a written statement made by the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday, “Greece unequivocally condemns terrorism. We offer our sincere condolences to the Turkish government and the Turkish people.”

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Union (EU) Commission, expressed her condolences to Turkiye for those who lost their lives in the attack.

Von der Leyen, in her message on social media, said, "I convey my deepest condolences to Turkiye and the Turkish people after the cruel attack that took the lives of people yesterday in Istanbul."

Von der Leyen stated that her thoughts were with the families of the victims. Ylva Johansson, a member of the EU Commission responsible for internal affairs, also noted that the explosion in Istanbul's Beyoglu district was a shocking act.

“This will strengthen the determination of Turkiye and the EU to pursue greater cooperation in the fight against terrorism,” she stated. United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the bombing that killed 6 people in Istanbul. Guterres expressed his condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives in the attack and to the Turkish government.