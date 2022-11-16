BTS's golden maknae to perform at FIFA World Cup 2022

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

BTS's golden maknae Jungkook will take part in the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Azernews reports, citing Hellokpop.

The 25-years old k-pop star will lend his voice to the soundtrack of the upcoming World Cup.

FIFA also confirmed world-class musicians, including Jungkook, will perform at the opening ceremony of the World Cup on November 20.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar from November 21 to 18 December 2022.

This will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world, and the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.

In addition, the tournament will be the last to involve 32 teams, with an increase to 48 teams scheduled for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Due to Qatar's intense summer heat, this World Cup will be held from late November to mid-December, making it the first tournament not to be held in May, June, or July.

The first match played at the tournament will be held between Senegal and the Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium, Doha.

The final is due to be held at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on 18 December 2022, which is also Qatar National Day. The reigning World Cup champions are France.