Uzbekistan, Hungary sign documents in several fields of economy

By Trend

Uzbekistan and Hungary signed eight documents, including a number of agreements on cooperation in the automotive industry, the provision of transport and logistics services, light industry, poultry farming, as well as memorandums of understanding in the field of medical and pharmaceutical production, scientific and technical fish farming, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade.

These documents were signed during an Uzbek-Hungarian business forum held in Samarkand on November 10, 2022.

The event was attended by heads of key ministries and departments, banks, as well as representatives of about 200 large Hungarian and Uzbek companies in the fields of ICT, construction, engineering, agriculture, food and light industry, medical and pharmaceutical industries, transport and logistics.