Turkish Albayrak talks Middle Corridor's big role in cargo shipment from China to Europe

By Trend

The Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route) plays an important role in the transportation of goods from China to Europe across the countries participating in the route against the background of the COVID-19 pandemic and the geopolitical situation, Logistics Director of the Turkish Albayrak Group of Companies Harun Oncu told reporters, Trend reports on November 14.

According to Oncu, geo-economic changes and current realities require the creation of new, alternative routes.

"Albayrak's investments in the Port of Baku [Baku International Sea Trade Port] are important in terms of expanding the port's transit capabilities. So, the joint work of Albayrak and the port will reduce waiting times, increase the efficiency of the Middle Corridor, and increase the number of ships," he said.

The representative of Albayrak stressed that it has totally invested $30 million in the implementation of two projects in the Port of Baku.

"Investments in the construction of a mineral fertilizer terminal will enable Azerbaijan to meet the needs for the rapid transshipment of this cargo to other countries. It’s planned to launch this terminal by the end of the first quarter of 2023. Besides, we have invested in the expansion of Ro-Ro terminal's capacities" he added.