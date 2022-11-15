Slovenia elects first female president

By Trend

Natasa Pirc Musar, a lawyer, won the second round of Slovenia's presidential election on Sunday and will become its first female head of state, preliminary results showed, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Pirc Musar, 54, won 53.86 percent of votes in the runoff, while her rival, right-wing politician and former foreign minister Andze Logar, won 46.14 percent, according to election commission data based on 99 percent of the votes counted.

Turnout was 49.9 percent, the commision data showed.