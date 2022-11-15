Russian MFA denies information about FM Lavrov's hospitalization in Indonesia

By Trend

Head of the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova denied rumors about hospitalization of the country's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Indonesia, Trend reports on November 14.

"We are reading the newsfeed together with Lavrov and we can’t believe our eyes: it turns out that he is hospitalized. This, of course, is a great fake. Well, wait for a big exclusive," she wrote in a Telegram channel.

Earlier a number foreign medias, including Reuters, Bloomberg and AP, reported that Lavrov was taken to the hospital after arriving at the G20 summit in Bali.