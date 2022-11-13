By Trend

Cooperation between Turkic states based on historical brotherhood ties, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters after return from Uzbekistan on November 12, Trend reports.

"The previous summit in Istanbul, chaired by us, actually became a crucial point. At this summit, the Turkic Council was transformed into an international organization called the Organization of Turkic States. This organization has established itself as a successful platform for cooperation, its authority is growing in the region, and in the world ", Erdogan said.

The IX Summit of the Organization of Turkic States was held in Samarkand on November 11.