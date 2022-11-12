Ireland's CPI hit 38-yr high in October

By Trend

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Ireland rose by 9.2 percent in October compared to the same period a year ago, hitting a record high for the last 38 years, said the country's Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The October CPI is the highest rate of inflation ever recorded in Ireland since June 1984, when inflation was 9.7 percent, said the CSO. This is also the 13th month in a row when the annual increase for the CPI in the country has been at least 5 percent.

The largest price increases in the year to October were for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (up 27.8 percent), and food and non-alcoholic beverages (up 10.6 percent).

Education (down 6.6 percent) and miscellaneous goods and services (down 0.1 percent) were the only areas which showed price decreases when compared to October 2021.

The CSO figures also showed that prices for gas and electricity in Ireland were 93.3 percent and 71.2 percent higher respectively when compared to October 2021.