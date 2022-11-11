US, Chinese leaders to meet in Bali next week — White House

By Trend

The US and Chinese leaders, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, will have a bilateral meeting on November 14 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reported on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"President Biden will meet with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in Bali, Indonesia on November 14, 2022," she said in a statement.

"The leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the United States and the PRC, responsibly manage competition, and work together where our interests align, especially on transnational challenges that affect the international community. The two Leaders will also discuss a range of regional and global issues," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a briefing on Thursday that the Chinese Foreign Ministry could not yet confirm Xi Jinping’s participation in the summit in Bali. He said that China attached great importance to the US proposal to hold a meeting of the two heads of state in Bali, and the sides were currently in negotiations on that end.

The G20 summit will be held on the Indonesian island of Bali on November 15 to 16.