Vital for Turkic states to have common approach, coordinate efforts - President Mirziyoyev

By Trend

It is extremely important for our countries to determine common approaches and coordinate efforts, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the 9th summit of member countries of the Organization of Turkic States,Trend reports via the press service of the head of the state.

“Today, we are all going through difficult times associated with acute geopolitical conflicts, the global economic crisis and the negative consequences of climate change.Therefore, in the current dangerous situation, it is extremely important for our countries to determine common approaches and coordinate efforts to solve the most pressing problems. We are able to overcome any difficulties thanks to friendship, cooperation and mutual support,“ the president said.

Mirziyoyev noted that over the past year, during the Turkish chairmanship, the Organization of Turkic States has done a lot of work in various areas, and mutual cooperation of the Turkic countries has become more active.

“During its chairmanship, Uzbekistan intends to effectively implement the concept of “Turkic World. Vision - 2040" and the "Five-Year Strategy for the Organization of Turkic States" adopted today, further strengthen the authority of the Organization, covering a vast region with more than 170 million inhabitants, and most importantly, we intend to bring cooperation between our fraternal peoples and countries with common history, language and culture to a higher level,” Mirziyoyev said.