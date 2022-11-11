Turkic states need to enhance mutual trade relations - President Japarov

By Trend

The countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) need to enhance mutual trade relations amid the current crisis, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov stated, Trend reports citing Kyrgyz president's press service.

During his today's speech at the 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which takes place in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, Japarov noted that the OTS countries need to work even closely to expand trade relations within the Organization and find new supply chains.

"The economies of our countries have not yet fully recovered from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and are already experiencing new shocks due to international tensions," Kyrgyz president said.

Japarov underlined that in order to increase trade turnover within the organization, it is necessary to optimize the trade structure, create joint export-oriented production, and develop investment ties. For the further progressive development of our trade and economic cooperation, the issue of transport is certainly important.

"In the near future, Kyrgyzstan plans to start the practical implementation of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway construction project, which will complement the railway lines and road links of the Trans-Caspian transport route, accelerating the delivery of goods to Western countries,” Japarov emphasized.