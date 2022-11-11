Organization of Turkic States gets new secretary-general

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

Representative of Kyrgyzstan Kubanychbek Omuraliyev has been appointed Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports.

A relevant decision was made at the OTS Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on November 11.

In addition to serving as Permanent Representative of Kyrgyzstan to the Commonwealth of Independent States and as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Belarus, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Turkiye, and Israel, Ambassador Omuraliyev has held executive positions at various divisions of the Foreign Ministry as well as other state and public institutions.

Throughout his career, Ambassador Omuraliyev has made significant contributions to Kyrgyzstan's public and intellectual advancement by serving in various social/public positions, such as Vice-Chairman of the Federation of Business Circles of the Kyrgyz Republic and the National Coordinator, Advisory Group of Secretariat of the Anti-Corruption Network for Economies in Transition (ACN) at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The Organization's Secretary General is elected for a three-year term. Previously, this position was occupied by Halil Akinci (Turkiye), Ramil Hasan (Azerbaijan), Baghdad Amreyev (Kazakhstan).