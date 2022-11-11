Top issues affecting voting results in U.S. midterm elections

By Trend

According to the national exit poll, rising prices and abortion were the two main issues that worried voters in the November 8 midterm elections, Trend reports on November 9.

Nearly a third of those polled said inflation was the most important factor in deciding who to vote for.

Nearly 27 percent of those polled said the right to abortion was a deciding factor for them after the Supreme Court overturned a ruling that provided nationwide protection for the right to abortion.

The other three issues, namely immigration, crime and gun policy gained about 10 percent each.

However, voters were sharply divided along partisan lines: inflation was the biggest issue for Republicans, while for Democrats, abortion rights were the top issue.