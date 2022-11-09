TODAY.AZ / World news

Novavax says Omicron shot shows strong immune response as second booster

09 November 2022 [21:20] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Vaccine maker Novavax Inc said on Tuesday its COVID-19 shot retooled against the Omicron BA.1 variant showed a strong immune response as the fourth dose and met the main goal of strain change in a late-stage study, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Data showed the shot, NVX-CoV2515, produced 1.6 times the amount of neutralizing antibodies in people who had previously not been exposed to COVID-19 compared to Novavax's original coronavirus vaccine.

The trial included Novavax's so-called bivalent vaccine, the BA.1-tailored shot and its prototype vaccine.

Novavax says the results from the study showed its Omicron-tailored shot can be changed to target a new variant vaccine if necessary.

