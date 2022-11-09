Turkish Energy Minister on possibilities of expanding country's role as gas hub

By Trend

Gas from Azerbaijan, Iraq, Persian Gulf countries, Israel can be connected to a gas hub in Türkiye, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye Fatih Donmez said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

According to him, Türkiye has expanded the national energy network and pipeline capacity.

"Türkiye, given the energy crisis in Europe, has taken on an important role in strengthening the reliability of gas supplies. To date, gas supplies are carried out from Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran. Azerbaijan supplies gas via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline. By TANAP there is a possibility of its further transportation to European countries. In addition, due to the Balkan pipeline, it became possible to activate the Blue Stream in Samsun," the minister said.

He stressed that Russia provides 40 percent of Türkiye's needs in natural gas.

"In addition to Russia, Türkiye receives gas from the Caspian region, in particular from Azerbaijan, we also import Iranian gas, there are opportunities to buy gas in Iraq. We have a pipeline that stretches to the border with Iraq. It could be a new alternative. It is possible to send gas to Türkiye from the countries of the Persian Gulf, namely from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman. Relevant negotiations are underway," the minister noted.