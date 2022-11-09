Republicans lead in election to lower chamber of US Congress

By Trend

The Republican Party candidates currently lead in the competition for seats in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the US Congress, CNN has reported, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the channel’s preliminary calculations, the Republican party is currently projected to gather 93 seats out of the 218 they need for a majority in the lower chamber, while the Democrats tentatively have 49 seats.

Early vote results also give the lowest possible advantage to Republicans in the Senate, with 38 seats against 37. At least 51 seats are required for a majority in the upper chamber. The vote count continues.