UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to attend COP27 in Egypt

By Trend

The United Arab Emirates’ President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will attend the COP27 UN climate conference in Egypt, the official Emirates News Agency WAM announced on Sunday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The UN climate conference will kick off on Sunday and will run until November 18 in the Egyptian coastal town of Sharm el-Sheikh.

High-level experts, government officials, heads of state and key decision-makers from 190 countries will gather in the Red Sea resort city to address threats posed by climate change. The meeting aims at seeking ways to mitigate the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 Degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 Degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

More than 35,000 people, including around 90 heads of state, are expected to participate in the conference.

The COP27 conference comes at a time when taking action has become absolutely necessary.

A recent survey found that concern about climate change shrank across the world over the past year, with less than half of those questioned believing it posed a serious threat to their countries in the next 20 years.

Despite the shrinking concern, the ecological bill of climate change is growing globally.

The study also found that over 1.4 billion people in 83 countries faced extreme water stress –where more than 20 percent of the population do not have access to clean drinking water.

In addition, several European countries are expected to experience critical clean water shortages by 2040, including countries like Italy, the Netherlands, Greece and Portugal.

The report suggested that the regions most hit by water shortages will include sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa.