Two killed, one hurt in fourth-floor balcony collapse in Sochi

By Trend

Two people were killed and one more was taken to hospital after a fourth-floor balcony collapse in Sochi, the press service of the Krasnodar Territory Prosecutor’s Office told TASS on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"According to preliminary information, a balcony on the fourth floor of a five-storey apartment bloc collapsed. There were three people on it. Two dies, one is in hospital. The Sochi Prosecutor’s Office is probing into the causes of the accident," it said.

According to the Krasnodar territorial department of the Russian emergencies ministry, the accident took place in a five-storey apartment bloc built in 1958 in central Sochi. There are no other damages to the building.