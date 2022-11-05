Donald Trump says he will ‘probably’ run for president in 2024

By Trend





Former US President Donald Trump has dropped strong hints about a 2024 White House run at a rally in Sioux City, Iowa, Trend reports citing Euronews.

"The election was rigged and stolen and now our country is being destroyed… and now, in order to make our country successful, and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again," he said.

Trump lost the 2020 presidential election and there was no evidence of widespread fraud, with multiple legal challenges thrown out of court.