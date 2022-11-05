Tajikistan, Uzbekistan consider issues of co-op in banking supervision

By Trend





The leadership of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan and the Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan Khokim Kholikzoda met during the Uzbekistan Economic Forum on November 4, Trend reports with reference to uzdaily.uz.

During the meeting, issues of the macroeconomic situation in the two countries were discussed, detailed information on the development of the banking sector was presented.

The parties also discussed issues of cooperation between Central Bank of Uzbekistan and National Bank of Tajikistan in the field of banking supervision and payment systems.

As a result of the meeting, both sides expressed their readiness to further deepen bilateral cooperation.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan is the state issuing and reserve bank, which is authorized by the Constitution of Uzbekistan, with 14 regional branches throughout the country.