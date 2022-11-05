U.S.-Mexico nuclear cooperation agreement enters into force

By Trend

A bilateral agreement on nuclear energy between the United States and Mexico entered into force, the U.S. State Department said Wednesday, adding that it will enhance cooperation on energy security, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The agreement is the "first bilateral agreement for peaceful nuclear cooperation" between the two countries, the department said in a statement.

Known as 123 agreements, such accords pave the way for delicate issues such as the peaceful transfer of nuclear material, equipment and information from the United States in adherence with nonproliferation requirements.

"This agreement will further strengthen the U.S.-Mexico relationship and deepen our cooperation on energy security," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Twitter.