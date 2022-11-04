Uzbek Central Bank reps hold meeting with JP Morgan Chase Bank officials

By Trend

Central Bank of Uzbekistan held a meeting with a delegation of US JP Morgan Chase Bank as part of the Uzbekistan Economic Forum, Trend reports via Uzbek media outlets.

The parties discussed the current macroeconomic situation in Uzbekistan, the state of the banking system, issues of bilateral cooperation.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached on the participation of employees of the Central Bank in a number of international seminars to further increase their potential in managing international reserves.