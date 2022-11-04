Zelensky thanks Erdogan for saving Ukraine grain deal

By Trend

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his active participation in preserving the Black Sea grain deal in a phone call on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelensky said he had also discussed further steps to return prisoners, saying Ankara's support was important. Türkiye has been involved in at least one high-profile swap of captives between Russia and Ukraine.

Erdogan told Zelensky that the ability of Ukraine and Russia to sell grain was of critical importance for the whole world.

Speaking after Russia said it would resume its participation in a deal freeing up grain exports from Ukraine, Erdogan said diplomatic efforts should be increased to end the war with a just solution.