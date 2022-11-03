Uzbekistan expects investors, IFIs at its economic forum

By Trend

Uzbekistan's Samarkand city will host the second Uzbekistan Economic Forum on November 3-4, and assemble of some of the world's leading economists, influential investors, and international experts, Trend reports via the forum's official website.

The IMF, World Bank, EBRD, IFC will join global investors, senior Uzbek ministers and the business community to discuss Uzbekistan’s development strategy as the country looks to continue its journey of rapid economic reform.

Since 2016 government reforms aimed at improving the business environment have helped drive progress in Uzbekistan, which posted 7.4 percent economic growth in 2021.

“I am delighted to welcome attendees to the historic city of Samarkand for the second iteration of the Uzbekistan Economic Forum. The Uzbek government is fully focused on delivering a program of reforms that will usher in a new era of macroeconomic stability and prosperity for all Uzbeks. The agreements signed at this Forum will cement the foundations of sustainable economic development as we build our relationships with partners from across the globe,” Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Kuchkarov said.

Conference participants will explore the private sector’s position in fueling economic growth, the role international capital will play in driving development, the monetary and macroprudential policies required in a changing environment and the necessity of transitioning to a green economy.

The forum will also examine the practical steps Uzbekistan is taking to build the economy of the future, including the further reforms needed to enhance financial market development, trade, connectivity, industrialization, and infrastructure.