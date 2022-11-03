Russia reopens Black Sea grain corridor

By News Center

Following Russia's suspension of the Grain Corridor deal, the UN, Turkiye, and Ukraine decided to go ahead with the arrangement unilaterally.

Despite Russia's announcement on October 29 that it was suspending the Grain Corridor deal for the attack on the Sevastopol naval station in Crimea, the UN, Turkiye, and Ukraine chose to continue utilizing the corridor without Russia.

Following that, several of the 12 grain-laden ships that left Ukrainian ports on the night of October 30 are scheduled to arrive in Istanbul today.

The United Nations also recommended that the inspection capability of the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul be increased. As grain-laden vessels previously leaving Ukrainian ports at the Bosphorus's entry established huge lineups, a new inspection group of ten will be formed. These ten new crews will be capable of commanding 40 ships every day. The number of grain ships waiting to transit the strait is estimated to be approximately 170.

It has been established that Ethiopia is the final destination of the ship, dubbed Ikaria Angel, which is carrying 40,000 tons of grain. After leaving the Chernomorsk freight port at midnight, the Ikaria Angel arrived in Romanian waters at lunchtime yesterday without incident. It has been discovered that the ship would be examined by mooring offshore in the Bosphorus throughout the day and then continuing on its voyage following the inspection.

It was discovered that several of the dry cargo ships stationed off the coast of Istanbul were waiting for the grain corridor.

A drone, on the other hand, flew over grain-laden ships, including tankers, waiting in the Bosphorus.