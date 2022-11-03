Iranian currency rates for November 2

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies increased and 16 have decreased in price, compared to November 1.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,465 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on November 2
Iranian rial on November 1
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
48,127
48,363
1 Swiss franc
CHF
42,020
41,978
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,810
3,801
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,059
4,039
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,572
5,576
1 Indian rupee
INR
509
508
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
135,480
135,535
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
19,054
19,059
100 Japanese yens
JPY
28,356
28,264
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,125
109,080
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,803
30,788
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
24,536
24,380
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,302
2,323
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,256
2,258
1 Russian ruble
RUB
680
680
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,879
2,877
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
26,852
26,854
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,702
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
29,681
29,684
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
41,370
41,458
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,145
1,150
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,749
31,697
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,417
8,432
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,771
5,754
100 Thai baths
THB
111,127
110,379
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
8,868
8,894
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
29,623
29,416
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
41,465
41,506
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,079
8,992
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,215
15,137
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,683
2,687
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
475
477
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,578
16,547
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,732
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
72,169
72,161
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,163
4,164
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,023
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 284,771 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,445 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,901 rials, and the price of $1 is 274,396 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 334,000-337,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 332,000-335,000 rials.