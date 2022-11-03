TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for November 2

02 November 2022 [22:17] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies increased and 16 have decreased in price, compared to November 1.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,465 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on November 2

Iranian rial on November 1

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

48,127

48,363

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,020

41,978

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,810

3,801

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,059

4,039

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,572

5,576

1 Indian rupee

INR

509

508

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,480

135,535

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,054

19,059

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,356

28,264

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,125

109,080

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,803

30,788

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,536

24,380

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,302

2,323

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,256

2,258

1 Russian ruble

RUB

680

680

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,877

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,852

26,854

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,681

29,684

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,370

41,458

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,145

1,150

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,749

31,697

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,417

8,432

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,771

5,754

100 Thai baths

THB

111,127

110,379

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,868

8,894

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,623

29,416

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

41,465

41,506

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,079

8,992

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,215

15,137

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,683

2,687

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

475

477

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,578

16,547

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,732

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

72,169

72,161

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,163

4,164

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 284,771 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,445 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,901 rials, and the price of $1 is 274,396 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 334,000-337,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 332,000-335,000 rials.

