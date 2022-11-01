Iran imposes sanctions on 14 US individuals, entities

By Trend

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Monday imposed sanctions on 10 American individuals and 4 entities over interfering in the Islamic Republic’s internal affairs and provoking riots in Iran, Trend reports citing IRNA.

In a statement, the ministry said that the targeted people and entities have also committed acts against human rights, provoked terrorism in Iran, countered anti-terror efforts by the Islamic Republic, and piled up pressure on the Iranian nation, which amounts to economic terrorism.

According to the statement, the sanctions were imposed in accordance with legislation "Countering Human Rights Violations and Adventurous and Terrorist Acts of The United States in The Region" ratified by the Iranian parliament on August 13, 2017.

The statement said that those sanctioned will not be granted visas to enter Iran. Their assets will be frozen on Iranian territory, and their bank accounts will be blocked within Iran’s banking and financial system.