Kazakhstan to sign memorandum of understanding with IMF's CCAMTAC

By Trend

Kazakhstan will sign a memorandum of mutual understanding with the IMF Regional Capacity Development Center for the Caucasus, Central Asia and Mongolia (CCAMTAC), Trend reports citing Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

This issue was discussed during the meeting with the participation of National Bank and public authorities of Kazakhstan under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Minister of Finances Erulan Jamaubaev.

During the meeting, issues of signing the memorandum of mutual understanding between Kazakhstan and the CCAMTAC were discussed.

At the end of the meeting, Jamaubaev instructed the National Bank of Kazakhstan, together with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Justice, to work out some issues of concluding a memorandum of mutual understanding between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the CCAMTAC.