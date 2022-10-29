Uzbekistan plans to open international trade center on its south border

By Trend

Uzbekistan plans to open the Termez-Intermex International Trade Center early next year, Trend reports via Uzbek media outlets.

Due to its location in the Termez city (on the country's south border), the center will significantly increase the volume and intensity of Uzbekistan's foreign trade with the countries of Central and South Asia: Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran and other states.

Shopping center and free trade zone with a total area of??260,000 square meters will enable entrepreneurs to carry out retail and wholesale trade without paying customs duties when importing goods.

The project for construction of the trade center is currently at the completion stage. Commissioning is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.