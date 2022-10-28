Turkmenistan reveals indicators on non-cash payments through terminals and ATMs

By Trend

The total volume of non-cash payments via terminals from January through August 2022 amounted to 8.4 billion Turkmen manats ($2.39 billion) in Turkmenistan, Trend reports citing the Business Turkmenistan news agency.

During the specified period, the total amount of non-cash payments through ATMs amounted to 171.6 million Turkmen manats ($48.9 million).

Non-cash turnover on bank cards from January through August 2022 amounted to 9.02 billion Turkmen manats ($2.57 billion).

Furthermore, at the beginning of December last year, during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, a Program for 2022 on the sustainable development of the national economy was adopted.

In general, the country's financial sector is constantly expanding. In particular, mobile applications are being introduced to pay for various services and goods, the number of non-cash payments is increasing, and payment for goods and services is being implemented through bank terminals.